The Asian badger (Meles leucurus) belongs to the weasel family and is found across Kazakhstan's forest-steppe and steppe regions, foothills, and river valleys.

These mostly nocturnal animals live in elaborate underground burrows they dig themselves and are easily recognized by their thick grayish fur and distinctive black-and-white stripes on their faces.

Badgers are omnivores, feeding on insects, earthworms, small rodents, frogs, fruits, and plant roots. By helping control insect and rodent populations, they play an important role in maintaining the natural balance of their ecosystems.

Park officials noted that the footage offers another glimpse of the diverse wildlife found in Karkaraly National Park.

Previously, Qazinform reported that a rare ermine had been spotted in Kazakhstan's Kaindy Gorge.