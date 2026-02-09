Performing at Levi’s Stadium during the matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, the Puerto Rican superstar became the first artist to headline a Super Bowl halftime show primarily in Spanish.

The set opened with high energy hits including Titi Me Pregunto and Yo Perreo Sola, unfolding across a stage designed as a vivid portrait of everyday life in Puerto Rico.

Sugarcane fields, domino tables, barbershops and a traditional pink house known as La Casita formed the backdrop as dancers and musicians filled the field. Bad Bunny moved through reggaeton, Latin trap and salsa, performing songs such as Safaera, EoO, Nuevayol and DTMF.

The biggest surprise came midway through the show when Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny onstage. Dressed in a pale blue gown, she performed a salsa styled version of Die With a Smile, originally recorded with Bruno Mars, backed by Bad Bunny’s live band.

Bad Bunny later returned to dance alongside her. Ricky Martin also appeared, delivering a powerful performance of Lo Que Le Paso a Hawaii, while celebrity guests including Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba and Karol G danced onstage.

Bad Bunny closed the performance with fireworks, flags from across the Americas and a clear message of unity.

Lo único más poderoso que el odio, es el amor.



The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate is Love. @sanbenito #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/0VDQlSjet9 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

He shouted blessings for the United States and named countries throughout Latin America before ending the show by spiking a football marked with the words Together We Are America.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Bad Bunny won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.