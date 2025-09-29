Bad Bunny to headline 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The performance will take place on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during the NFL championship game. The event will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

The show is being produced by Roc Nation, Jesse Collins Entertainment, and DPS, with Hamish Hamilton directing. It marks the seventh consecutive year that Jay-Z’s Roc Nation has overseen the halftime production since partnering with the NFL in 2019.

In January, Bad Bunny released his seventh studio album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. By now, he has amassed over 100 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside four No. 1 albums, three Grammys, and 12 Latin Grammys.

Bad Bunny’s turn comes after a string of high-profile halftime performances. Last February, Kendrick Lamar set a new record with 133.5 million viewers, making his show the most-watched halftime performance in Super Bowl history. Before him, artists like Usher, Rihanna, The Weeknd, and Jennifer Lopez with Shakira defined the post-2019 Roc Nation era of halftime entertainment.

