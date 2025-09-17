Backstreet Boys announce Kazakhstan Concerts on social media

The first concert will take place on September 19 at Almaty’s Central Stadium, followed by a performance on September 21 at Astana Arena.

Kazakhstan! We’ll see you this weekend on Sep 19 and 21! Drop a 🩵 if we’ll see you there. Tickets available at https://t.co/hfKjQkYuBf pic.twitter.com/GgcccggDEq — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) September 17, 2025

Backstreet Boys remain one of the most successful boy bands in pop music history, best known for hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody, and As Long as You Love Me.

Earlier, it was reported that Backstreet Boys will bring their Into the Millennium show to Kazakhstan for the first time.