    Backstreet Boys announce Kazakhstan Concerts on social media

    17:39, 17 September 2025

    The world-renowned pop group Backstreet Boys has officially confirmed their upcoming concerts in Kazakhstan. The announcement was published on the band’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    BSB
    Photo credit: Howie D's X account

    The first concert will take place on September 19 at Almaty’s Central Stadium, followed by a performance on September 21 at Astana Arena.

    Backstreet Boys remain one of the most successful boy bands in pop music history, best known for hits such as I Want It That Way, Everybody, and As Long as You Love Me.

    Earlier, it was reported that Backstreet Boys will bring their Into the Millennium show to Kazakhstan for the first time.

    Entertainment Culture Upcoming Events Kazakhstan
    Ralina Jakisheva
