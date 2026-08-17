Back to school: 4 million children to start academic year in Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry of Enlightenment, over 380,000 children will sit at their desks for the first time in the new academic year. At the moment, around 320,000 have already been enrolled.

Of those enrolled, approximately 296,000 will attend public schools, while 23,000 will go to private ones. Around 191,000 first-graders have been enrolled in urban schools, compared to 128,000 in rural schools.

Nearly 4,000 children with special educational needs have also been enrolled in schools.

"The enrollment for first grade continues through August 31. The application period began on May 27 and is proceeding in stages as per the approved schedule. Around 84% of parents submitted their applications online," the ministry said.

Parents can apply through the eGov.kz portal, the eGov Mobile app, or in person at their chosen school.

The enrollment is being carried out under a pilot project launched jointly by the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

The highest number of first-graders is expected in:

Turkistan region – over 50,000 children

Almaty region – over 35,000

Astana – 33,000

Almaty – more than 31,000

Shymkent – over 29,000

The ministry attributed the high numbers in the mentioned regions to population size and high birth rates.