‘Baby Shark’ becomes 1st children song to hit 1 billion Spotify streams

Most tracks in Spotify’s billion-stream club are chat-toppers by artists such as Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, BTS, and BLACKPINK. Baby shark, with its simple melody and catchy refrain has carved out a unique place in music history.

The song’s video, “Baby Shark Dance”, remains the most-viewed on YouTube with 16.9 billion views, holding the top spot for 65 consecutive months. On Spotify alone, it was streamed 137 million times in the past year, averaging 400,000 plays daily – roughly five streams per second worldwide.

Pinkfong noted its global reach, with top listeners in the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, the Philippines, Türkiye, and Indonesia. According to the company, the track also boasts ‘balanced consumption across Europe, South America, Asia, and Oceania and has a universal appeal.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 5,000 musicians had performed Nauryz song in Astana.