Baby gibbon, lemur twins born at Almaty Zoo

Two pairs of ring-tailed lemurs each gave birth to twins, with the first pair welcoming their offsprings on March 6, and the second pair's twins arriving on March 17.

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

All newborns are under constant supervision by zoo specialists and are developing well.

Another important event was the birth of a white-handed gibbon on March 6.

The newborn continues a family line that has been established at the zoo over several generations: its father Jim, grandmother Julia great-grandfather Tabin were all born at Almaty Zoo, making the lineage well known to both visitors and zoo staff.

Photo credit: Almaty Zoo

According to zoo specialists, all mothers and their offspring are in good health. With the arrival of warmer weather, the animal families have begun exploring their outdoor enclosures, where visitors can observe their behavior in conditions that closely resemble their natural habitat.

The Almaty Zoo invites residents and visitors to meet its newest inhabitants and watch their first steps into the world.