Baby boy born on flight from Istanbul to Tashkent

Two doctors onboard the Uzbekistan Airways flight travelling from Istanbul to Tashkent, along with the cabin crew, assisted in the delivery.

The plane made an emergency landing at the Urgench Airport, where medical staff were waiting to receive the mother and child. The mother and baby were then taken to a local clinic.

Recall that a baby boy was born on a plane traveling from Tashkent to New Yorkat an altitude of 10,000 meters.