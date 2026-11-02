Azerbaijan's trade with China tops $3.4bn in first nine months of 2026

Calculations by Trend show that the value of bilateral trade increased by $59.4 million year on year. Trade with China accounted for 9.3% of Azerbaijan's total foreign trade turnover, making it the country's fourth-largest trading partner.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan's exports to China amounted to $83.7 million, up $13.05 million, or approximately 18.5%, compared to the first nine months of 2025.

Meanwhile, imports from China totaled approximately $3.38 billion, representing an increase of $46.3 million, or 1.4%, year on year. China remained Azerbaijan's largest source of imported goods.

Overall, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $37.2 billion in January-September 2026, increasing by $1.8 billion, or 5.2%, compared to the same period of 2025.

Exports totaled $23.8 billion, while imports amounted to $13.34 billion. Compared to the corresponding period last year, exports increased by $5.25 billion, or 28.3%, while imports declined by $3.423 billion, or 20.4%.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of approximately $10.5 billion, representing an increase of $8.67 billion compared to the same period last year, or around 5.7 times.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan would boost bilateral trade to $1 billion.