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    Azerbaijan’s population rises to 10,273,450

    12:01, 18 August 2026

    As of July 1, 2026, Azerbaijan’s population increased by 11,099 people, or 0.1%, reaching 10,273,450, according to the State Statistical Committee, AZERTAC reported.

    Azerbaijan
    Photo credit: AZERTAC

    Population distribution data show that 54.3% of residents live in urban areas, while 45.7% reside in rural areas. In terms of gender composition, men account for 49.8% of the population, while women make up 50.2%.

    Earlier, it was reported that more than 5.8 million young people live in Kazakhstan, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s population.

    World News Azerbaijan Demography Eurasia
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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