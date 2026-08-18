Azerbaijan’s population rises to 10,273,450
12:01, 18 August 2026
As of July 1, 2026, Azerbaijan’s population increased by 11,099 people, or 0.1%, reaching 10,273,450, according to the State Statistical Committee, AZERTAC reported.
Population distribution data show that 54.3% of residents live in urban areas, while 45.7% reside in rural areas. In terms of gender composition, men account for 49.8% of the population, while women make up 50.2%.
Earlier, it was reported that more than 5.8 million young people live in Kazakhstan, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s population.