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    Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran resumes operations

    04:30, 13 April 2026

    On 12 April 2026, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran resumed its work, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

    Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran resumes operations
    Photo credit: Baku Network

    “At the initial stage, the Embassy will operate with a limited number of diplomatic and administrative staff, including the Ambassador.

    Taking into account security and organizational considerations, it is planned to regulate the Embassy’s work in a phased manner.

    The resumption of the Embassy’s work shortly after the cessation of military operations in Iran and the declaration of a two-week ceasefire is a demonstration of special importance attached by Azerbaijan to its relations with neighboring and friendly Iran.

    Our country once again reaffirms its support for initiatives aimed at ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said.

    Earlier, Kazakh and Iranian foreign ministers mulled over Middle East situation.

    Azerbaijan Iran Middle East Middle East situation Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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