Azerbaijani, Kazakh military specialists meet in Baku

During the meeting, a strategic convergence was convened between the defense fiscal analysts of both nations.

At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed defense expenditure planning, financing, and accounting of funds, as well as the specifics of military property accounting and the procedures for monetary allowances and salary payments.

During the convening, a comprehensive discourse on a myriad of ancillary topics transpired, and inquiries of reciprocal significance were addressed.

