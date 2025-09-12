EN
    Azerbaijani, Kazakh military specialists meet in Baku

    11:12, 12 September 2025

    In accordance with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan paid a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

    Photo credit: Trend

    During the meeting, a strategic convergence was convened between the defense fiscal analysts of both nations.

    At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed defense expenditure planning, financing, and accounting of funds, as well as the specifics of military property accounting and the procedures for monetary allowances and salary payments.

    During the convening, a comprehensive discourse on a myriad of ancillary topics transpired, and inquiries of reciprocal significance were addressed.

    Earlier Kazinform reported the Kazakh President set priority tasks at meeting with defense establishment.

    Kazakhstan Azerbaijan Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Government of Kazakhstan Army Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
