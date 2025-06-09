Azerbaijani investors set sights on Kazakhstan’s booming finance market, KASE says

According to him, this interest is gradually increasing, with Azerbaijani institutional investors already closely monitoring Eurobonds of Kazakhstan’s quasi-sovereign issuers and the KASE index.

At the same time, retail investors are still only observing, largely due to regulatory differences and the lack of analytical coverage of Kazakhstani companies by Azerbaijani brokers, he noted.

In cooperation with the Baku Stock Exchange, KASE is exploring the possibility of pilot cross-listings of corporate bonds and shares.

However, any further steps will depend on demand from issuers and regulatory approval procedures. This move would also increase the visibility of Kazakhstani issuers for Azerbaijani brokerage firms, Mazhekenov emphasized.

The Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), established in 1993 and headquartered in Almaty, is the primary securities exchange in Kazakhstan. It plays a pivotal role in the country’s financial system, offering a platform for trading a diverse range of financial instruments.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan imported $34.6 million worth of non-oil products from Azerbaijan from January through April 2025, which is more than twice compared of the same period last year.