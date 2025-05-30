Kazakhstan’s non-oil imports from Azerbaijan surge in 4M2025

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that this figure is 2.1 times, or $18.1 million, higher than in the corresponding months of 2024.

Meanwhile, non-oil exports to Kazakhstan accounted for 3.24 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports during the reporting period, placing Kazakhstan sixth among Azerbaijan’s largest non-oil export destinations.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan reached $265.7 million in the January-April period, tripling ($178.4 million) compared to the same period in 2024. This accounted for 1.57 percent of Azerbaijan’s total trade turnover.

Azerbaijan's exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $34.8 million, up 2.1 times, or $17.9 million, year-on-year, while imports from Kazakhstan rose to $230.9 million, a 3.3-fold, or $160.6 million, increase.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover with all countries during the same period was $16.9 billion, a 24.1 percent, or $3.3 billion, increase compared to last year.

Export volumes reached $8.7 billion, while imports reached $8.133 billion. These figures represent increases of $616.1 million (7.5 percent) in exports and $2.7 billion (48.8 percent) in imports compared to the first four months of 2024.

Consequently, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of $651.7 million, though this surplus is $2.1 billion, or 4.15 times, lower than in 2024.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani oil transit through Azerbaijan reached three million tons.