Azerbaijan transfers WUF chairmanship to Mexico

The transfer of the chairmanship from Azerbaijan to Mexico took place today as part of the official closing ceremony of WUF-13 in Baku.

Thus, WUF14 will be held in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, in 2028.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.

Convened by UN-Habitat and co-organized with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, WUF13 was held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities”.

The Forum hosted 579 sessions throughout the week, while the Urban Expo brought together 260 exhibitors, innovators and solution providers. WUF13 featured 11 heads of state, 9 high-level guests, 88 ministers and 76 deputy ministers, and 130 mayors, alongside representatives of international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society and grassroots organizations.

A key outcome emerging from WUF13 was the presentation of the Baku Call to Action, a stakeholder-led document developed through contributions from civil society organizations, local authorities, practitioners, researchers, community representatives and other urban actors. Framed around the urgent global housing crisis, the Call to Action advocates for renewed political commitment to adequate housing through people-centred, inclusive and climate-resilient approaches, while encouraging stronger multilevel governance, investment and community participation in housing solutions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Almaty showcases environmental projects at the SPECA Forum of Cities in Baku.