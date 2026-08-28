Azerbaijan to transit another Russian wheat and barley shipment to Armenia

Six railcars carrying 420 tons of wheat and four railcars carrying 280 tons of barley are scheduled to depart from Bilajari station toward Boyuk Kasik on August 28.

To date, more than 54,000 tons of grain, nearly 9,000 tons of fertilizer, 1,414 tons of propane, 133 tons of aluminum, 1,114 tons of coal and 334 tons of timber have been shipped from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition, nearly 15,000 tons of diesel fuel and about 5,000 tons of RON-92 and RON-95 gasoline have so far been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Armenia plans to expand trade ties with Azerbaijan under a new government program.