Azerbaijan to increase natural gas exports to Serbia

Aliyev said that the relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia in the energy sector are "now developing in a multifaceted format."

"A short while ago, we began exporting natural gas to Serbia, and today we have decided that we will increase the volume of those exports,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was quoted as saying.

By converting the gas to be exported to Serbia into electricity, we will achieve the production of clean electricity. This will create opportunities both for the Serbian market and for future exports, Aliyev said during the press statement with President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

