Azerbaijan to boost installed renewable energy capacity

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence and workshops on "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" organized at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.

According to him, the first stage of work in the field of renewable energy will be completed in 2027, and the second stage is planned to be completed by 2030.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan sees a 17-fold growth in renewable energy capacity.