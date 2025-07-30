EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Azerbaijan to boost installed renewable energy capacity

    15:15, 30 July 2025

    Azerbaijan will have up to 2,000 megawatts of installed capacity in the renewable energy sector by the end of 2027, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

    Azerbaijan to boost installed renewable energy capacity
    Photo credit: Freepik.com

    He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence and workshops on "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" organized at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.

    According to him, the first stage of work in the field of renewable energy will be completed in 2027, and the second stage is planned to be completed by 2030.

    As reported previously, Kazakhstan sees a 17-fold growth in renewable energy capacity. 

    World News Renewable energy sources (RES) Azerbaijan Energy
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All