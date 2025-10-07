Azerbaijan takes over OTS chairmanship from Kyrgyzstan

In his speech, the Kyrgyz President summarized the OTS chairmanship, emphasizing that the past year proved important for Kyrgyzstan.

President Zhaparov informed that the Kyrgyz side initiated the development of the Roadmap for Economic, Trade, Investment, and Financial Cooperation. This will now serve as a foundational basis for strengthening economic ties between Turkic countries.

Sadyr Zhaparov stressed the importance of digital integration, noting that the Agreement on the mutual recognition of electronic digital signatures will ensure the legal recognition of digital documents across OTS Member States.

The President also announced that Kyrgyzstan will host the 6th World Nomad Games in 2026. The opening ceremony is scheduled to coincide with the SCO summit.

Concluding his speech, Sadyr Zhaparov expressed gratitude to the participating countries for their support and trust they had shown to Kyrgyzstan during its term as chair, and formally announced the handover of the chairmanship to Azerbaijan.

As previously reported, the Azerbaijani city of Gabala hosts the official summit of the Organization of Turkic States.