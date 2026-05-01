Azerbaijan suspends cooperation with European Parliament

A commission was established to adopt the decision at today's plenary session of the parliament.

A group of deputies of the parliament were included in the commission.

Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov read the text of the decision.

According to the decision, the Milli Majlis has suspended all cooperation relations with the European Parliament.

The process of terminating its membership in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly will be initiated.

After discussions, the draft decision was put to a vote and adopted unanimously.

Previously, it was reported Azerbaijan and Armenia agree and exchange draft border delimitation proposals.