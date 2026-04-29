Azerbaijan, Armenia agree and exchange draft border delimitation proposals

At the meeting, it was noted with satisfaction that the 13th meeting of the commissions was once again held on the territory of one of the parties - in Aghveran, Republic of Armenia.

During the meeting, the parties held a detailed exchange of views on organizational and technical issues related to the implementation of delimitation activities.

The parties agreed upon and exchanged the texts of draft instructions governing the procedure for conducting delimitation works, including: “Instruction on the Procedure for the Work of Delimitation Expert Groups during the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”; “Instruction on the Procedure for the Preparation of a Delimitation Map of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”; “Instruction on the Procedure for the Formalization and Publication of Documents on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia”.

The parties agreed to refer these instructions to their respective governments for appropriate approval.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan, also held a separate exchange of views on matters of mutual interest.

It was noted that the transit of cargo to the Republic of Armenia through the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is proceeding successfully and continues at present.

The parties noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is supplying petroleum products to Armenia, which reflects the formation of trade and economic relations between the two countries.

In addition, discussions were held with the participation of representatives of the business communities of both parties on the development of trade and economic cooperation, mutual supplies of goods and services, as well as transit transportation.

It was particularly emphasized that the achieved results were made possible by the political will of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.

Upon the results of the meeting of the commissions the relevant Protocol was signed.

The parties agreed, through working-level contacts, to determine the date of the next meeting of the commissions, to be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Previously, Qazinform reported Azerbaijan dispatches 22 railcars of gasoline to Armenia.