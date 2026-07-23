Azerbaijan sees stable growth in natural gas production

The committee reported that natural gas production rose by 190.8 million cubic meters, or 0.8%, from 24.989 billion cubic meters recorded in the first half of 2025.

Production of marketable natural gas also increased during the reporting period. Azerbaijan produced 19.551 billion cubic meters of marketable gas, up 209.2 million cubic meters, or 1.1%, from 19.342 billion cubic meters in the corresponding period last year.

The State Statistical Committee said total mining sector production fell by 0.2% year-on-year, with output valued at 20 billion manats.

Separate data from the State Customs Committee showed that Azerbaijan exported 12.431 billion cubic meters of natural gas in gaseous form during the first half of the year, generating 4.11 billion US dollars in revenue.

While export volumes edged up by 0.5% compared with the same period last year, the value of natural gas exports declined by 9.6%, or around 436.5 million US dollars.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and Eni launch the first power generation from a gas-fired plant at the Zhanaozen hybrid energy facility.