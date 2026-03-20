Investigation of AZAL plane crash near Aktau reaches its final stage

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev told reporters that results are now being summarized with the participation of an international commission.

According to him, expert reports have been received from equipment manufacturers, including GPS trackers, navigation systems, and from the aircraft manufacturer, Embraer.

He stressed all necessary examinations have been obtained. The current stage involves consolidating and agreeing on the results with commission members.

The commission consists of representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia, as well as specialists from the manufacturer and international aviation organizations. In line with international standards, final technical conclusions are expected to be presented in the months to come.

As written before, an Embraer 190 aircraft operated by Azerbaijan Airlines crashed on December 25, 2024, near Aktau while flying from Baku to Grozny. There were 67 people on board, including citizens of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Among the victims were six Kazakh nationals.

38 were killed, while 29 survived. Preliminary data suggested the aircraft may have been affected by air defense systems during its approach to land in Grozny.

Earlier it was reported that the two black boxes belonging to the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed near Aktau had been delivered to Kazakhstan from Brazil.

On February 4, 2025, the Kazakh Transport Ministry published a preliminary report on the air incident.