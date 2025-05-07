Azerbaijan pulls back curtain on non-oil exports to Kazakhstan in 1Q2025

The data obtained from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that this figure grew by a whopping $8.7 million (73.8 percent) year-on-year.

Over the reporting period, exports of non-oil products to Kazakhstan amounted to 2.64 percent of Azerbaijan's total exports.

Thus, Kazakhstan ranked 6th among the top importers of Azerbaijani oil. At the same time, the volume of trade transactions between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan from January through March of this year amounted to $118.7 million, which is $47.9 million (67.6 percent) more than in the same months of 2024. During the reporting period, trade turnover with Kazakhstan amounted to one percent of Azerbaijan's total trade turnover.

From January through March of this year, Azerbaijan's total exports to Kazakhstan amounted to $20.6 million, which is $8.7 million (72.5 percent) more than in the same period of 2024. Also, from January through March of 2025, Azerbaijan's import from Kazakhstan amounted to $98.1 million, which is an increase of $39.3 million (66.7 percent) year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by 24.3 percent and amounted to $12 billion from January through March 2025.

Over the past year, the country's exports grew by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, to $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, to $5.7 billion.

The foreign trade surplus for the reporting period amounted to $722.9 million, which is $1.5 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period of last year.

It is worth reminding Kazakhstan exported 7.5mln tons of new harvest grain since Sep 2024.