Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan deepen dialogue on bilateral and regional cooperation

This was noted in Roman Vasilenko's post on social media.

Vassilenko noted that during the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of topics, from history to the prospects for the development of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the situation in the South Caucasus, as well as issues of trade and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

In the course of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat expressed his gratitude to his Azerbaijani colleague for the warm welcome and meaningful conversation.

Earlier Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov.