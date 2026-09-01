Azerbaijan, CNOOC discuss expanding energy cooperation

The sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China, noting that cooperation across various sectors has created new opportunities in energy.

The meeting also focused on cooperation between Azerbaijani and Chinese companies, with the sides exchanging views on expanding existing partnerships and launching new joint projects.

“CNOOC representatives expressed their interest in participating in energy projects implemented in Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy said.

The discussions covered potential projects in the oil and gas sector and green energy, including possible energy initiatives in the Caspian Sea. The sides also highlighted the importance of agreements aimed at further strengthening the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and China.

Earlier, Qazinform reported KazMunayGas and CNOOC advance joint hydrocarbon projects.