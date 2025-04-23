Azerbaijan, China sign visa-free travel agreement

On April 23 in Beijing, in the presence of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, an "Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the People's Republic of China" was signed.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan ramp up cooperation in transport logistics.