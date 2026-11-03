Azerbaijan, China explore plans for joint industrial park

The issue was raised during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Gao Bo, Chairman of CSCEC International.

Sharing details of the meeting on his official X account, Jabbarov said the discussions covered several areas of potential cooperation, including infrastructure, urban development, energy and industry.

We discussed prospects for cooperation in infrastructure, urban development, energy, industry and other areas in Azerbaijan, the minister stated.

He said that the meeting also addressed the proposed Azerbaijan-China Industrial Park and potential cooperation with CSCEC International in its establishment.

We also explored opportunities to attract joint investment and leverage CSCEC International’s expertise in implementing major infrastructure and industrial projects, Jabbarov added.

Earlier, it was reported Azerbaijan's trade with China topped $3.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026.