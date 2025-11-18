Azerbaijan appoints new trade envoy for Central Asia countries

The trade representative plays a pivotal role in fostering trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan). This includes advancing the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, enhancing the investment climate within Azerbaijan, and driving the growth of non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to the region.

Hasanov began his professional journey in 2015 after joining the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund as a senior project manager. Over the years, he advanced through different positions within the organization. Since August 10, 2023, he has acted as the Director of the Investment Promotion Department.

