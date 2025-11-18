EN
    Azerbaijan appoints new trade envoy for Central Asia countries

    15:46, 18 November 2025

    Samad Hasanov has been appointed as a trade envoy of Azerbaijan for the Central Asian countries, based in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

    Photo credit: Trend.az

    The trade representative plays a pivotal role in fostering trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan). This includes advancing the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand, enhancing the investment climate within Azerbaijan, and driving the growth of non-oil exports from Azerbaijan to the region.

    Hasanov began his professional journey in 2015 after joining the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Fund as a senior project manager. Over the years, he advanced through different positions within the organization. Since August 10, 2023, he has acted as the Director of the Investment Promotion Department.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported libraries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan are to create a unified digital database. 

    World News Azerbaijan Central Asia Trade Appointments
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
