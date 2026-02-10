Azerbaijan and Tajikistan debate cooperation prospects

These issues were discussed on February 9, 2026, during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nigina Alizoda and the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Tajikistan, Alimirzamin Askerov.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of the full spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as the progress in implementing signed agreements and cooperation programs.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan have steadily strengthened bilateral ties in recent years, focusing on trade, investment, energy, transport, and cultural exchanges.

Both countries have emphasized the importance of implementing signed agreements and joint programs to deepen economic cooperation and foster closer diplomatic relations. High-level meetings and regular consultations between foreign ministries aim to ensure coordination across multiple sectors, supporting sustainable development and regional connectivity.

