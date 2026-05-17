Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss development of economic relations

The discussion took place during the meeting of Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister, Co-Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Samir Sharifov, with Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, the head of the Saudi delegation that arrived in Baku to participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the holding of WUF13 in Baku and the participation of Saudi Arabia in the forum.

The meeting also positively assessed the current state of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Issues related to modern urban planning and the prospects for economic relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia were exchanged.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan are to launch a joint satellite.