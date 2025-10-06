Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan unite efforts of Turkic world countries in cinema art

These agreements form part of a broader initiative to expand mutual activities under the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY). The focus is on bolstering the cultural unity of Turkic nations through cinematic works that embody shared values and historical heritage.

The memorandum with the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency encompasses a broad range of areas, including joint production of feature films, documentaries, and animated films; organization of master classes and seminars; and enhancement of collaboration in translation and dubbing. Key priority themes include fostering friendly relations among peoples and safeguarding mutual cultural exchanges.

