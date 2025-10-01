Korkyt Ata Film Festival of Turkic World kicks off in Aktau

The film festival runs from October 1st to 5th, bringing together directors, actors, producers, and audiences through the art of cinema.

The event is an initiative of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TÜRKSOY), which unites the national film organizations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.

Over the years, the festival has been held in Istanbul, Bursa, Shusha, and Anau (Ashgabat). In 2025, Kazakhstan takes over as host for the first time, with Aktau becoming a new focal point for global Turkic cinema. Hungary is also participating in the festival for the first time.

The grand opening took place at the Friendship House and began with a red carpet ceremony and a screening of "QAITADAN," the debut full-length film by director Duman Yerkimbek. The film set a historic record for Kazakhstani cinema, becoming the first national project, produced with state support, to gross over 1 billion tenge at the box office, the statement confirmed.

Kurmanbek Zhumagali, Chairman of the Management Board of the State Center for National Cinema Support, delivered a welcoming speech. He highlighted the special honor of hosting the festival in Aktau, which was declared the Turkic World Capital of Culture this year.

The festival's competition program includes several films created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Center for National Cinema Support, including:

"Joqtau" (directed by Aruan Anartay)

"Gingerbread for Her Dad" (directed by Alina Mustafina)

"Eva. Batyr Qyz" / "Hero Girl" (directed by Temirbek Amanzhol)

"Atameken" / "We Live Here" (directed by Zhana Kurmasheva)

The festival program features creative meetings with leading filmmakers, a film summit, screenings, and a cultural program that includes visits to the natural attractions in the Mangistau region. The non-competition program will also feature the film "Qajymuqan" (directed by Kanagat Mustafin) from the State Center for National Cinema Support.

The closing and awards ceremony will take place on October 4th. The jury will select winners in the categories of "Best Feature Film," "Best Director," "Best Screenplay," "Best Actress," and "Best Actor." A special TÜRKSOY award for "Contribution to Turkic Culture" will also be presented.