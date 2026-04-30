Azerbaijan and EBRD discuss strengthening cooperation

During the meeting with the delegation led by Elisabetta Falcetti, the Managing Director for Türkiye and the Caucasus at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, we held discussions regarding the EBRD's activities in Azerbaijan and issues on the cooperation agenda. We also reviewed the priorities of the Bank's investment strategy, as well as opportunities for cooperation on projects in water supply, urban planning, transport infrastructure, and renewable energy, the publication reads.

As of the end of March 2026, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)’s project portfolio in Azerbaijan stood at 919 million euros and comprised 36 projects.

According to available information, the bank’s share in these projects is 1 percent, and its operational assets are estimated at 716 million euros.

The portfolio structure is as follows: Corporate sector – 3%, financial institutions – 7%, sustainable infrastructure – 90%.

The private sector accounts for 40% of the total portfolio value.

Since the start of its operations in Azerbaijan, the EBRD has invested a total of 3.7 billion euros in the country’s economy. The total amount of funds allocated is 3.4 billion euros.

To date, the EBRD has supported the implementation of 202 projects in Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Uzbekistan's Samarkand will hold the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on May 3-6.