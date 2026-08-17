Azerbaijan Airlines launches regular flights to Atyrau

The airline announced on its X account that the new route will provide regular connections to Atyrau, one of Kazakhstan’s key cities.

Flights will operate four times a week - on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, it added.

Our inaugural flight to Atyrau has been successfully completed! ✈️



This route will now regularly connect you to one of Kazakhstan's key cities.



Our flights operate every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.#AzerbaijanAirlines pic.twitter.com/df1tr4HGAP — AZAL - Azerbaijan Airlines (@azalofficial) August 17, 2026

The new service expands Azerbaijan Airlines’ connectivity between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, offering passengers additional travel options to Atyrau, a major economic and industrial center in western Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye had agreed to expand air connectivity, increasing the number of permitted flights from 120 to 224 per week.