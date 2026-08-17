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    Azerbaijan Airlines launches regular flights to Atyrau

    15:50, 17 August 2026

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has launched regular flights to Atyrau, Kazakhstan, following the successful completion of its inaugural flight to the city, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Azerbaijan Airlines launches regular flights to Atyrau
    Photo credit: azal.az

    The airline announced on its X account that the new route will provide regular connections to Atyrau, one of Kazakhstan’s key cities.

    Flights will operate four times a week - on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, it added.

    The new service expands Azerbaijan Airlines’ connectivity between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, offering passengers additional travel options to Atyrau, a major economic and industrial center in western Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye had agreed to expand air connectivity, increasing the number of permitted flights from 120 to 224 per week.

    World News Azerbaijan Air communication Flights
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