Azerbaijan Airlines launches regular flights to Atyrau
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has launched regular flights to Atyrau, Kazakhstan, following the successful completion of its inaugural flight to the city, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The airline announced on its X account that the new route will provide regular connections to Atyrau, one of Kazakhstan’s key cities.
Flights will operate four times a week - on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, it added.
Our inaugural flight to Atyrau has been successfully completed! ✈️— AZAL - Azerbaijan Airlines (@azalofficial) August 17, 2026
This route will now regularly connect you to one of Kazakhstan's key cities.
Our flights operate every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.#AzerbaijanAirlines pic.twitter.com/df1tr4HGAP
The new service expands Azerbaijan Airlines’ connectivity between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, offering passengers additional travel options to Atyrau, a major economic and industrial center in western Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Türkiye had agreed to expand air connectivity, increasing the number of permitted flights from 120 to 224 per week.