AZAL to launch Shymkent-Baku flights starting June 16

Flights will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In preparation for the launch, the KazMunayGas subsidiary KMG-Aero signed an agreement with AZAL to provide aircraft refueling services at Shymkent International Airport via a “wing-to-wing” fueling system.

According to the company, fuel servicing will be performed in full compliance with international safety, quality, and operational reliability standards.

KMG-Aero noted that expanding cooperation with foreign carriers strengthens its position as one of Kazakhstan’s leading aviation fuel operators.

The launch of the new route is seen as part of the development of the country’s transport and logistics potential, increasing the attractiveness of regional airports and expanding the presence of foreign airlines in the Kazakhstan market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that following talks between the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Izmir and SunExpress, direct flights on the Izmir-Almaty-Izmir route would begin on July 31, 2026.