Iran says it gained full control over occupied territories’ skies

Tajik lauded the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) Aerospace Force’s 11th wave of Operation True Promise 3, carried out with first-generation Fattah missiles.

The powerful Fattah missiles penetrated the Israeli missile defense system, repeatedly shaking the shelters of the cowardly Israelis, and delivering Iran’s message of strength to the warmongering allies in Tel Aviv, who are lost in delusions and hollow fantasies, he added.

Tuesday night missile attack proved that Iran has the gained the full control over the skies of the occupied Palestine, leaving its residents completely defenseless against Iran’s missile strikes, he stressed.

Earlier, the I.R.G.C. said Iran had sent a message to the Israeli regime’s supporter, the United States, by striking Israeli targets with a new advanced missile.

Hours earlier, Iran began hitting Israeli targets. Footage captured from inside the occupied territories showed Iranian missiles making impact on ground targets, and the Israeli “Iron Dome” system was seen malfunctioning for the second night in a row and lobbing presumably defense projectiles onto Tel Aviv and causing a fire.

After the strikes, footage captured by cellphone cameras of panicked and awestruck Israelis walking amid the rubble of buildings hit by Iran began to go viral.

The Israeli regime attacked Iranian territory, including residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Earlier it was reported that Japan on Tuesday advised its nationals to "evacuate and avoid all travel" as Israel's attacks had been intensifying since last week.