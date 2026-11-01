Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child

The "Complicated" singer shared the exciting new on her Instagram, posting the first black-and-white mages of the newborn girl. In the photos, Lavigne, 42, can be seen holding her baby’s little fingers and tightly holding the little one close to her.

"Our Mini F..ing Princess has arrived," the singer wrote in the caption.

Phоtо crerdit: www.instagram.com/avrillavigne/

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance had welcomed a baby boy.