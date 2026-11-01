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    Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child

    00:30, 15 November 2026

    Avril Lavigne has announced the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child Avril Lavigne has announced the arrival of her first child, a baby girl, Qazinform News Agency reports. The «Complicated» singer shared the exciting new on her Instagram, posting the first black-and-white mages of the newborn girl. In the photos, Lavigne, 42, can be seen holding her baby’s little fingers and tightly holding the little one close to her. «Our Mini F..ing Princess has arrived,» the singer wrote in the caption. Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance had welcomed a baby boy.
    Phоto credit: www.instagram.com/avrillavigne/

    The "Complicated" singer shared the exciting new on her Instagram, posting the first black-and-white mages of the newborn girl. In the photos, Lavigne, 42, can be seen holding her baby’s little fingers and tightly holding the little one close to her.

    "Our Mini F..ing Princess has arrived," the singer wrote in the caption.

    Avril Lavigne welcomes her first child
    Phоtо crerdit: www.instagram.com/avrillavigne/

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance had welcomed a baby boy.

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    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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