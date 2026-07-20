JD and Usha Vance welcome baby boy

The couple announced the birth in a statement posted on Vance’s official X account on Sunday. Their son, Alec Neel Vance, was born on the morning of July 19.

“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” the statement reads.

The couple also thanked the military doctors and staff at Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit for their support.

Alec joins the couple’s three older children, sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel. His birth marks the first known case in more than 150 years of a child being born to a sitting U.S. vice president. The previous such birth occurred in 1870, when Vice President Schuyler Colfax and his wife welcomed a son.

Vance has repeatedly encouraged Americans to have more children. In an excerpt from his book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, he wrote that the killing of his friend, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, and Usha’s subsequent conversation with Kirk’s widow, Erika, influenced the couple’s decision to expand their family.

Usha Vance later told CBS Sunday Morning that the conversation was powerful and moving, but was not the decisive factor, as the couple had already been discussing the possibility of having a fourth child.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had become the first person to give birth while serving in the role.