Average Umrah duration reaches 117 minutes in Jumada Al-Thani 1447 AH

Tawaf took an average of 46 minutes, with 94% of pilgrims performing it in the Mataf area.

Sa’i averaged 51 minutes, with 64% completing it on the ground floor.

It took about 10 minutes each way between the courtyards, Mataf, and Sa’i areas.

The authority emphasized its commitment to monitoring and managing pilgrim movement to ensure rituals are performed with ease, comfort, and tranquility, in line with the directives of Saudi leadership.

Notably, S. Arabia's Hajj and Umrah Ministry says over 190,000 Umrah visas issued since start of season.