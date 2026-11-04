Avengers: Doomsday delayed until 2027 in Kazakhstan, raising spoiler fears

Kazakhstan’s film distributor Ascar Cinema has announced the January release date, while Disney’s official website confirms that the superhero blockbuster is scheduled to open internationally on December 18, 2026.

The 20-day gap has sparked frustration among Marvel fans in Kazakhstan, particularly over concerns that major plot twists and spoilers could spread across social media before the film reaches local cinemas.

The reason for the later release has not been officially disclosed, and the Kazakhstan premiere date remains subject to change.

The upcoming film marks the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although this time he will portray the villain Victor von Doom, also known as Doctor Doom, rather than his iconic character Tony Stark, or Iron Man.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film brings together superheroes from three different universes to confront an unprecedented threat.

The ensemble cast includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, among others.

The film is expected to become one of Marvel’s biggest theatrical releases, bringing together familiar characters and introducing a new central antagonist.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on a World Series promotional campaign that brought together baseball stars and Marvel’s Avengers, highlighting the superhero franchise’s presence beyond the big screen.