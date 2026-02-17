Wild storm disrupts transport, leaves thousands without power in New Zealand

Domestic media reported a few flights had resumed operating by afternoon from the airport in Wellington, the capital, although cancellations were still widespread after airport authorities said most morning flights were disrupted.

Air New Zealand (AIR.NZ), opens new tab, said it hoped to resume services when conditions ease later on Monday, after it paused operations at Wellington, Napier and Palmerston North airports.

Online images showed flooded semi-rural neighbourhoods, inundated homes, trees fallen on vehicles and collapsed sections of road after waters receded.

More than 30,000 properties were without power, including about 10,000 customers in Wellington, said authorities, who have urged motorists to stay off roads, while several schools were closed as emergency crews tackled widespread damage.

