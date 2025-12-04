EN
    10 new medical centers open their doors in Atyrau region

    13:41, 4 December 2025

    In 2024, ten new healthcare facilities were opened in Atyrau region, and another five are expected to open by the end of 2025, akim (governor) of the region, Serik Shapkenov, said at a briefing of the Central Communications Service, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Pexels.com

    Construction is also in progress on seven more medical facilities.

    The governor emphasized that the development of medical infrastructure in Atyrau region is ongoing as part of the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project.

    In Atyrau city, two state-of-the-art polyclinics are under construction, and the radiology wing of the oncology dispensary is scheduled to start operating next year.

    “The work carried out in the healthcare sector has helped reduce the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, tuberculosis, and cancer,” Serik Shapkenov said.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to build a KZT103bn worth biopharmaceutical complex. 

