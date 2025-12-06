Austrian companies explore new projects, opportunities in Kazakhstan

The roundtable, organized during the minister's visit to Austria, brought together major firms from the machinery manufacturing, green metallurgy, transport development, innovation and high-tech sectors.

Representatives of ÖBB, Lasselsberger Group, Primetals Technologies Austria GmbH, AVL List GmbH, Steyr Automotive, Rosenbauer International, Magnatech GmbH and other companies shaping Austria’s industrial and technological landscape attended the meeting.

Minister Kosherbayev briefed participants on Kazakhstan’s current economic trends and highlighted Austria’s role as a reliable European partner. Today, around 170 Austrian-backed companies operate successfully in Kazakhstan, including Lasselsberger Group, Liebherr, Andritz Hydro and Swarovski. Kazakhstan also remains one of Austria’s main suppliers of crude oil, accounting for over 40% of the country’s imports.

During the discussion, participants explored opportunities for new joint projects in machinery manufacturing, green metallurgy, transport modernization, raw materials processing, and the deployment of intelligent technologies. Special attention was given to enhancing Kazakhstan’s export potential, including agricultural goods, metallurgical products, chemical industry items, engineering solutions and IT services.

Austrian companies were also presented with new opportunities for establishing production facilities, localizing technologies and expanding their presence across Central Asia.

“Austria’s business community has consistently demonstrated strong confidence in Kazakhstan. Our partnership is grounded in technological development, long-term cooperation and a shared commitment to progress. Kazakhstan offers a stable macroeconomic environment, access to regional markets and favorable conditions for industrial project implementation. We invite Austrian companies to further expand their presence and take part in new initiatives,” the Minister stated.

Yermek Kosherbayev underscored that Kazakhstan remains the regional leader in attracting foreign direct investment. Since independence, the country has received more than $470 billion, demonstrating sustained international interest and confidence in Kazakhstan’s economy.

Both sides agreed to continue detailed work on investment and industrial projects and to intensify cooperation between relevant government agencies and the business communities of the two countries.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Austria commit to expanding inter-parliamentary ties.