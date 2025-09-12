Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’s

According to the findings, avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and physical inactivity, along with tackling obesity, are central to addressing the disease, which is now recognised as the primary cause of death in Australia.

A report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has revealed that dementia has, for the first time, overtaken coronary heart disease as the leading cause of death in Australia, with one in ten Australians dying from the disease.

The report further projected that the number of dementia cases could reach one million over the next four decades.

Earlier, it was reported that a blood test study for Alzheimer’s diagnosis was launched in the UK.