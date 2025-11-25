Australian gov't announces funding boost for domestic violence support helpline

Minister for Social Services Tanya Plibersek, Minister for Women Katy Gallagher, and Assistant Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Ged Kearney announced an additional 41.8 million Australian dollars (about 27.03 million U.S. dollars) in funding to expand the capacity of 1800RESPECT, which offers free information, counselling and support to Australians impacted by domestic, family or sexual violence.

This brings the funding for 1800RESPECT to 146.8 million Australian dollars until June 30, 2027.

Since its inception in 2010, 1800RESPECT has seen contacts with the service increased by over 3,000 percent. In the 12 months to June 2025, the service received more than 342,000 calls, video calls, online chats and texts, and demand is expected to continue to grow as more Australians recognize the signs of violence and seek support.

The ministers said in a joint statement that the additional funding will help ensure 1800RESPECT can continue providing trauma-informed, accessible support for people experiencing family, domestic and sexual violence.

The announcement of the funding was made to coincide with the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, they added.

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, one in six Australian women and one in 18 men have experienced physical or sexual violence by a current or former cohabiting romantic partner since the age of 15.

Family and domestic violence incidents accounted for 55 percent of all recorded assaults in Australia in 2023 and 43 percent of recorded murders were related to family and domestic violence.

