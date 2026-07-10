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    Australia, India seal landmark uranium export deal

    02:28, 10 July 2026

    Australia will start exporting uranium to India for peaceful purposes after the two nations’ leaders inked a long-awaited administrative deal on Thursday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Anthony Albanese and Narendra Modi
    Photo credit: Narendra Modi's official X account

    Australia and India finally enacted the agreement that had been stalled for years over concerns about weapons use.

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi announced the breakthrough in a joint statement following talks in Melbourne.

    While details on the volume and timing of shipments were not immediately disclosed, the move marks a significant step forward in bilateral energy cooperation.

    Australia holds the world’s largest known uranium reserves, yet does not operate nuclear power plants or maintain nuclear weapons, exporting all of its uranium abroad.

    Over the past decade, India has doubled its nuclear power generation, though it still accounts for only about 3% of the country’s electricity mix.

    A complicating factor is India’s status outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which recognizes only five nuclear weapons states: the U.S., China, Britain, France, and Russia. As a signatory to the NPT, Australia has traditionally refused to sell uranium to non-signatories. The new deal represents a carefully negotiated exception, underscoring the strategic importance of India-Australia ties.

    Earlier, it was reported that India had cemented its position as the fastest growing steel producer.

    Australia India Energy World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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