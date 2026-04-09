Audible to open ‘Bookstore without books’ in New York

The space, named Audible Story House, will allow visitors not to buy books, but to listen to them.

Guests will be able to browse audio titles using physical “story tiles,” which serve as a way to discover and start audiobooks. The venue will include seven dedicated listening areas where visitors can sit and enjoy the recordings using high performance headphones from Sony and immersive Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Audible Story House will operate throughout May at 260 Bowery in New York, welcoming guests from Wednesday to Sunday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Amazon had cut another 16,000 jobs in a bid to reduce red tape and free up funds to invest extensively in AI.