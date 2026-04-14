Atyrau region to attract over 750bn tenge in investment

According to him, measures are being taken in the region to stabilize key economic indicators and attract investment.

“This year, five projects are planned, expected to bring in 756.4 billion tenge. In addition, 27 projects by private entrepreneurs worth a total of 722 billion tenge will be launched,” the governor said.

According to regional data, during the reporting period, manufacturing grew by 8.5%, construction by 7.2%, and agriculture, forestry, and fisheries by 1.2%.

At the same time, declines were recorded in some sectors, including trade and transport and logistics.

In 2026, the region plans to commission 770,000 square meters of housing.

The governor emphasized that efforts to achieve target indicators are ongoing on a systematic basis and remain under close supervision.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that at today’s weekly Government meeting, Minister of Industry and Construction Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev announced a 21.9% growth in the country’s machine-building sector.