Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Wednesday imposed a life sentence plus an additional seven years in prison, citing a second firearms related count in the indictment. The ruling followed Routh’s conviction last year over an incident at Trump International Golf Club in Florida.

Before announcing the sentence, Judge Cannon sharply condemned Routh’s actions, describing him as an “evil” man. She also praised the actions of law-enforcement officers and witnesses whose intervention prevented the attack and led to Routh’s arrest.

Prosecutors had argued for the harshest possible punishment, stating in court filings that Routh remained “totally unrepentant” and that the attack represented a direct attempt to subvert the democratic process by preventing American voters from electing Trump. They said Routh had acted with the intent to kill the president before the election could take place.

Following the trial, Routh was represented by a court appointed attorney. His defense lawyer, Martin Roth, had asked the court to impose a 20-year prison term plus a mandatory seven years on firearms charges, arguing that such a sentence would keep Routh incarcerated into his eighties and eliminate any risk to the public.

According to prosecutors, Routh underwent a medical evaluation prior to trial. A private psychiatrist retained by the defense acknowledged that there was no basis to claim incompetence, insanity, or diminished capacity, while suggesting diagnoses of Narcissistic Personality Disorder and Bipolar II disorder. The government noted that no link was established between these conditions and the crimes committed.

Family members submitted letters urging leniency, but the court rejected those requests.

